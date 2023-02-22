PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hydraulic oil spills into Little Sugar Creek after equipment malfunction in south Charlotte

An estimated 20-30 gallons entered the creek, city officials said.
An estimated 20-30 gallons entered the creek, city officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several gallons of hydraulic oil spilled into the Little Sugar Creek in south Charlotte earlier this week, city officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the spill happened after an equipment malfunction on Monday, Feb. 20 near Medical Center Drive in the Montford area.

Crews have began clean-up efforts, placing booms in the creek to catch oil residue in an attempt to prevent the fluid from washing further downstream.

An oily sheen could be seen after some of the fluid slipped past the booms.

City officials are working to determine if any additional booms need to be placed.

The clean-up process is expected to take several more days.

Officials said no negative impact has been observed amongst aquatic life in the area.

An estimated 20-30 gallons of the oily fluid entered the creek after more than 100 gallons were contained.

Related: New estimates show two million gallons of fuel released in 2020 Colonial Pipeline spill

Watch continuous live news coverage below.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car
Newlyweds and wedding party stuck on Uptown Charlotte hotel elevator for hours after wedding...
Wedding party rescued from uptown Charlotte hotel elevator
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Crews were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning for a fire in the bathroom.
Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

Latest News

A plane traveling from Jacksonville to Washington, D.C. landed on Wednesday due to a disruptive...
Airplane diverted due to disruptive passenger, lands at North Carolina airport
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Child reports being sexually assaulted on school bus. Her mom says CMS did nothing.
Child reports being sexually assaulted on school bus. Her mom says CMS did nothing.
Hydraulic oil spilled into Little Sugar Creek after equipment malfunction in south Charlotte
Hydraulic oil spilled into Little Sugar Creek after equipment malfunction in south Charlotte
Investigators are continuing to search for missing 37-year-old Alison Thomas.
Deputies, community members continue search for missing Union County woman