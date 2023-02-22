Hydraulic oil spilled into Little Sugar Creek after equipment malfunction in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several gallons of hydraulic oil spilled into the Little Sugar Creek in south Charlotte earlier this week, city officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the spill happened after an equipment malfunction on Monday, Feb. 20 near Medical Center Drive in the Montford area.

Crews have began clean-up efforts, placing booms in the creek to catch oil residue in an attempt to prevent the fluid from washing further downstream.

An oily sheen could be seen after some of the fluid slipped past the booms.

City officials are working to determine if any additional booms need to be placed.

The clean-up process is expected to take several more days.

Officials said no negative impact has been observed amongst aquatic life in the area.

An estimated 20-30 gallons of the oily fluid entered the creek.

