PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homeowners call for HOA reforms in Carolinas; Colorado has a model to acheive it

A homeowner led group has pushed for changes in the Colorado state law and found some success.
HOA members are calling on North Carolina legislators to make changes to state law to offer...
HOA members are calling on North Carolina legislators to make changes to state law to offer homeowners more protections when they can't get their board to follow covenants and state law.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation revealing how developers have maintained control of some HOAs indefinitely has motivated homeowners to call for reforms from North Carolina state legislators.

North Carolina’s Planned Community Act was signed into law in 1998 and has only seen small changes in the two decades since.

When it was originally drafted, the Planned Community Act would have limited how long developers were allowed to keep “declarant control” and appoint people to HOA boards. That language was removed before it was signed into law.

WBTV spoke with the President of the Colorado HOA Forum about how the group organized and advocated for changes in state statute to protect homeowners. Despite the progress, the group says the most important reform, creating a government entity to enforce HOA statutes and resolve HOA disputes, has met resistance.

If you’re in an HOA struggling for transparency from the declarant/developer contact your state lawmakers and WBTV for help.

Find Your Legislators - https://www.ncleg.gov/findyourlegislators

Email WBTVInvestigates@wbtv.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County

Latest News

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Fire investigation underway near downtown Bessemer City
Fire investigation underway near downtown Bessemer City
Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Wendy Weant as Sylvia, Theresa Brandt as Vera, Kelsea...
Piedmont Players to present “Nana’s Naughty Knickers”