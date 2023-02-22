High temperatures to challenge record Thursday before cooling off into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-challenging warmth is in store for Thursday before temperatures drop and rain chances climb during the first half of the weekend.

Thursday: Record-breaking temperatures.

Friday-Saturday: Rain chances climb as temperatures drop.

Sunday: Drier and warmer.

It was another nearly 20-degree above-average day and we’re getting even warmer still! Temperatures won’t move much this evening as clouds filter overhead, so be sure to look up after sunset to see Jupiter and Venus close to the moon (to the west).

Weather headlines over the next few days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight and lift quickly back into the 70s in the mountains and the low 80s everywhere else by Thursday afternoon. Winds will also pick up in this time frame, maxing out around 30-35 mph at times.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will top out around 70 degrees on Friday as periods of rain start to move back overhead.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday will be the chilliest and rainiest day of the seven-day forecast! It doesn’t look to rain all day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrellas and jackets nearby. High temperatures will likely only top out in the low to mid 50s.

By Sunday, although a few showers are possible, we will be drying out and warming back up. Highs will be back near 70 degrees and will warm up even more in to the start of next week.

Another cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday, but rain impacts should hold off until the overnight period.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

