Going from record warmth to rain and cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature at least partly sunny skies with breezy, warm afternoon readings jumping back into the mid to upper 70s.

Today and Thursday: Breezy, unseasonably warm

Friday: Not quite as warm, shower risk

Weekend: Starts wet and cold, improves

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another breezy & unseasonably warm day around the #CLT region. Not likely to seriously challenge the record of 80° set in 2018, but still, the afternoon numbers will run a good 20° above normal for late February. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aPui9w413p — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 22, 2023

It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. There’s a small risk over the mountains.

As for tomorrow, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and inching close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.

FIRST ALERT: Timing is everything, and the timing for the next round of rain will come late Friday & thru the day on Saturday. Saturday looks cloudy, wet & much colder. Hopefully we'll rebound around the #CLT area on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/AdfBlozlxO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 22, 2023

Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but there will be more clouds around and even a few afternoon/evening showers.

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday, we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the upper 60s and next week will bring warm 70s back to the forecast.

FIRST ALERT: After a very warm workweek around the #CLT area, the weekend here will start wet & chilly with afternoon readings in the 50s, wow! Sunday will offer improvement with highs hopefully getting back to near 70° under mostly cloudy skies. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/GBCYmrlCyZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 22, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.