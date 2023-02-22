PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Going from record warmth to rain and cold

The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018.
The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature at least partly sunny skies with breezy, warm afternoon readings jumping back into the mid to upper 70s.

  • Today and Thursday: Breezy, unseasonably warm
  • Friday: Not quite as warm, shower risk
  • Weekend: Starts wet and cold, improves

It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. There’s a small risk over the mountains.

As for tomorrow, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and inching close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.

Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but there will be more clouds around and even a few afternoon/evening showers.

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday, we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the upper 60s and next week will bring warm 70s back to the forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Newlyweds and wedding party stuck on Uptown Charlotte hotel elevator for hours after wedding...
Wedding party rescued from uptown Charlotte hotel elevator
Crews were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning for a fire in the bathroom.
Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

Latest News

Going from record warmth to rain and cold
Here are the Charlotte area's low temperatures Tuesday night.
Rain, cooler temperatures return by Saturday
Temperatures across the Carolinas are trending warmer than usual.
Unseasonably warm week ahead with record-challenging temps on Thursday
Unseasonably warm week ahead with record-challenging temps on Thursday