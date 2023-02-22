Gaston Co. teen’s death leaves ‘Walker-sized’ hole in hearts of loved ones

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A small, tight-knit town in Gaston County is hurting together following the death of a Highland School of Technology senior in a Monday traffic crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Walker Hayes died after his truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer on U.S. 321.

In Hayes’ hometown of Dallas, a vigil was held Tuesday night outside the First United Methodist Church. Mourners say they have a “Walker-sized” hole in their hearts.

“I truly have some of the best memories of my life with Walker Hayes,” Matt Fitschen, First United Methodist Church youth leader, said.

From the time he was in kindergarten to his last days as a basketball and football player and senior at the Highland School of Technology in Gastonia, Hayes was remembered as the kind of guy who wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his studies, sports and each person he met.

“He could relate to anybody. Didn’t matter if it was my 1-year-old son or a 92-year-old here at church on Sunday morning,” Fitschen said.

Hayes loved his family, girlfriend and friends even more.

“And so it really hurts,” classmate Garrett Helms said.

Helms says Walker walked him through a dark point in his life after the death of his grandma a year ago.

Twenty-four hours after the car wreck on Monday, hundreds in his hometown walked through a dark point together Tuesday night, mourning a young boy who had much love to give.

“We’re all going to miss him. We really are,” Helms said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.