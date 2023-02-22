First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday with widespread showers in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record high temperatures will be challenged on Thursday with a cool down coming over the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, warm

Thursday: WARM and windy

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain at times, chilly

Today will feature even warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies and breezy winds. That’s about 20 degrees above the current average for this time of year. The record high is 80 degrees from 2018. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

Record-challenging highs will come Thursday. (First Alert Weather)

Thursday has the best chance to beat the record high temperature of 79 degrees from 2018 with a forecasted high of 82 degrees. The all-time warmest temperature on record for the month of February is 82 degrees from 2018, 2011 and 1930! Expect winds to be strong out of the south upwards of 30 mph at times.

As a cold front moves in on Friday, high temperatures will cool down to near 70 degrees. There is an increased chance for rain starting in the afternoon with periods of rain at times - stay tuned for more updates.

More widespread rain will move in starting Saturday morning with rain chances into the evening hours. With cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s – a lot cooler and more seasonable!

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Enjoy the weather!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

