PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday with widespread showers in the forecast

The rain will come with an end of the week cool-down.
More widespread rain will move in starting Saturday morning with rain chances into the evening hours.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record high temperatures will be challenged on Thursday with a cool down coming over the weekend.

  • Today: Partly sunny, warm
  • Thursday: WARM and windy
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain at times, chilly

Today will feature even warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies and breezy winds. That’s about 20 degrees above the current average for this time of year. The record high is 80 degrees from 2018. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

Record-challenging highs will come Thursday.
Record-challenging highs will come Thursday.(First Alert Weather)

Thursday has the best chance to beat the record high temperature of 79 degrees from 2018 with a forecasted high of 82 degrees. The all-time warmest temperature on record for the month of February is 82 degrees from 2018, 2011 and 1930! Expect winds to be strong out of the south upwards of 30 mph at times.

As a cold front moves in on Friday, high temperatures will cool down to near 70 degrees. There is an increased chance for rain starting in the afternoon with periods of rain at times - stay tuned for more updates.

More widespread rain will move in starting Saturday morning with rain chances into the evening hours. With cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s – a lot cooler and more seasonable!

Your weekend forecast
Your weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the weather!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Newlyweds and wedding party stuck on Uptown Charlotte hotel elevator for hours after wedding...
Wedding party rescued from uptown Charlotte hotel elevator
Crews were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning for a fire in the bathroom.
Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday with widespread showers in the forecast
We'll be challenging record highs on Thursday.
Going from record warmth to rain and cold
Going from record warmth to rain and cold
Here are the Charlotte area's low temperatures Tuesday night.
Rain, cooler temperatures return by Saturday