Davidson Police continue looking for those who vandalized cars with BB gun

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson Police Department is giving an update on the investigation into recent car vandalisms in the community.

Det. Philip Geiger said when it comes to tracking down the person or persons who vandalized seven vehicles with a BB gun during the early-morning hours of Feb. 16, the department now has a few leads.

Related: Davidson Police searching for person who shot out several car windows with BB gun

“We’re working on a variety of leads right now. Just today (Tuesday) we’ve identified through a collaborative partner two vehicles and as many as three or more subjects that we believe to be involved in this incident, inside the vehicle, inside the location we were looking for suspects,” shared Geiger.

A woman who was a victim said police came to her door around 2:30 a.m. on Feb 16 warning her about the vandalism.

“The police were here and they were bringing us down to the car and the entire back window was like shattered,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Geiger shared the string of vandalism occurred along areas near Pine Road and Avinger Road, as well as in the McConnell and St. Albans neighborhoods.

The detective says those areas are still very safe to live in, but there are a few tips that could help prevent crimes like this from happening.

“We encourage our neighbors to always follow best practices. You know leave your lights illuminated. Make sure you can see your vehicles. If possible, lock them up in a garage. It’s always safe and helps prevent additional crime from happening,” said Geiger.

Although Davidson Police now have a few leads, they are still asking for the community’s help by sharing Ring camera videos or any tips that can help in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.