Crime Stoppers: Police searching for men who robbed business, stole from cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify the people responsible for robbing a north Charlotte convenience store and breaking into vehicles in nearby neighborhoods.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15 around 3:45 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store on Docia Crossing Road in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the business shows two people entering the store and robbing it at gunpoint. The suspects took off after securing cash in a bag.

“As always we have to assume that the weapon is loaded. It could have been a more dangerous situation. We were just very fortunate no one was hurt,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith said.

The detective explained that the suspects have also been linked to multiple vehicle break-ins in Charlotte.

“We believe that these individuals are responsible for this robbery of this business, but also are responsible for some vehicle break-ins in this area,” said Smith.

He warned car owners to be careful about securing their vehicles.

“Number one, don’t leave anything of value to begin with in your vehicle. You definitely don’t want to leave anything in plain sight that’s of value in your vehicle and then of course, lock your vehicle,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

