CMPD detective recognized after body cam stops bullet in officer-involved shooting
Detective Lauren Ehlke was recognized for the bravery and dedication she showed during her involvement in an officer-involved shooting last August.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is being recognized for a moment you’ve seen make WBTV headlines.
Detective Lauren Ehlke was recognized Tuesday for the bravery and dedication she showed during her involvement in an officer-involved shooting last August, the department said on social media.
“Thank you, Detective Ehlke, for your commitment to CMPD,” CMPD said.
CMPD officers were serving an involuntary commitment order on Brenda Donahue on St. Croix Lane when the gunfire began. According to police, a man opened the door for officers, and as officers called out to Donahue, she fired shots at three officers.
Ehlke was hit in the chest, but protective equipment stopped the bullet. She wasn’t injured.
A separate officer returned fire and struck Donahue.
Officers immediately began treating Donahue for injuries and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Donahue died on Aug. 25 and was 60 at the time of the shooting.
