‘Carolina Women Rock’ founder says pageant about ‘enhancing lives’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several women from across the Carolinas will be participating in a special pageant this Saturday.

The inaugural Carolina Women Rock Pageant will be held at the Cross Ridge Event Center on Parkway Drive in Indian Land.

Donna Murrell, Dr. Monica Jackson-Buxton and Nichelle Nelson have helped coordinate the event.

Murrell has worked in the pageant industry for years but has never organized a pageant like the Carolina Women Rock event.

“I said ‘It’s time to do it for women.’ We have women that are ready that need to be seen, that need to have a voice and do something for them so we have Carolina Women Rock Pageant,” Murrell said.

The pageant founder said the event will be unique because of the women who are participating. Several of them have overcome challenges in life.

“These women, they’ve been through a lot,” Murrell said. “From domestic violence to homelessness, just going through a lot of trials and tribulations.”

While the women will be competing, one of the main goals of the pageant is to uplift them and inspire the participants.

The Carolina Women Rock Pageant is happening Saturday, Feb. 25.

Murrell said that the competitors have been a part of several group activities and have learned valuable life skills that can help them outside of pageantry.

“We think with the life skills, even with the interview skills that we teach them, you can prepare for an interview. Communication skills, we want you to be able to be able to speak in front of a crowd,” explained Murrell.

She said the women will compete in introduction, interview, modeling, evening wear, and a lip sync competition.

While the competition will be fun, Murrell is hoping the participants and audience walk away from the event feeling inspired.

“It’s not a beauty pageant. It is about uplifting, empowering, enhancing lives,” she said.

Murrell noted that a special donation will be made to the Champion House of Care which provides support to individuals with intellectual and developmental exceptionalities.

Tickets for the pageant can be purchased online.

