Cabarrus Burger Madness returns beginning March 1

Month-long event showcases creativity of local chefs with mouthwatering burger creations
A special thank you to Michael A. Anderson Photography for the outstanding photos of this...
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third year, Cabarrus County’s month-long celebration of local culinary creativity will kick off on March 1. During Cabarrus Burger Madness, diners are invited to sample limited-time burgers and vote for their favorite.

“March is an excellent month for foodies to plan an adventure in Cabarrus County,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “As this exciting culinary competition returns, we’re grateful to our community and visitors who have enthusiastically supported this initiative since it was launched amid the pandemic. Our appreciation grows each year as they continue to show up and experience the delicious meals and outstanding hospitality provided by our local restaurants.”

This year’s competition features 15 participating local restaurants including returning champions Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers and 2 Gals Kitchen. Along with a photo and description of each specialty menu item, burger lovers can find details for participating restaurants at ExploreCabarrus.com then visit the web site from March 1-31 to vote for their favorite. The 2023 winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 4.

Fans of the celebration can also support the community by picking up a Cabarrus Burger Madness t-shirt. Available for purchase at the Cabarrus County Visitor Center throughout March, all proceeds from the shirts will benefit local nonprofit 1CAN to stock Cabarrus Blessing Boxes. The Visitor Center is located at 10099 Weddington Road, Suite 102 in Concord.

