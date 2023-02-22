Bible studies teacher arrested for sex offense against student, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Detectives from the Special Victims Unit at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a private school teacher’s assistant was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said 53-year old Roberto Diaz, who is employed by the Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South, was charged with sex offense on a student by authority figure. Diaz also taught bible studies class at the school.

Deputies said they began an investigation on Monday around 6:15 p.m. after an 18-year-old student told school staff Diaz sent her six messages through WhatsApp between Feb. 6 and Feb. 14 asking for photos of herself, including a request for one in the nude.

According to deputies, the victim said she refused Diaz’s requests and told him to stop sending her messages.

The Sheriff’s Office said the student mentioned that on Feb. 15, Diaz places his hand on her chin and neck area and attempted to kiss her and touch her breast.

School officials notified the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about the allegations. They informed detectives that Diaz was suspended immediately pending the investigation.

Officials stated Diaz admitted that he kissed the victim and touched her breast against her will. He also admitted to asking for the photos.

Diaz was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s processing center.

