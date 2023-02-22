PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Airplane diverted due to disruptive passenger, lands at North Carolina airport

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - An airplane was diverted to a North Carolina airport on Wednesday after it was forced to land due to what authorities described as a ‘disruptive passenger.’

According to the FBI, the plane took off from Jacksonville and was en route to Washington, D.C.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the passenger, it landed at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office was called to the scene to conduct interviews and gather facts.

Investigators will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of N.C. to determine if federal charges will be filed.



