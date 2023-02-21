Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Denver woman has been arrested after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a car Monday night, authorities said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of N.C. Highway 73 and N.C. Highway 16, where two women were fighting in the middle of the road.

During the fight, one of the women allegedly got into a car and drove away, hitting the deputy who was in the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Kara Ann Johnson, 25, drove back to the scene and tried to hit the deputy again with the vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment of severe scalp cuts, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later released.

The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two women fighting in the middle of the road.

Johnson was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and returned to Lincoln County, where she was charged with attempted murder, investigators said.

She is being held without bond.

