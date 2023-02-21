PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car

The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two women fighting in the middle of the road.
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Denver woman has been arrested after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a car Monday night, authorities said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of N.C. Highway 73 and N.C. Highway 16, where two women were fighting in the middle of the road.

During the fight, one of the women allegedly got into a car and drove away, hitting the deputy who was in the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Kara Ann Johnson, 25, drove back to the scene and tried to hit the deputy again with the vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment of severe scalp cuts, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later released.

The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two women fighting in the middle of the road.

Johnson was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and returned to Lincoln County, where she was charged with attempted murder, investigators said.

She is being held without bond.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remain closed
Ryan Henderson, far right, was recognized as the state's Charter School Teacher of the Year.
Sugar Creek Charter School educator recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’
An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
LIVE: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage