Wingate Police Department phones down, 1,500+ without power after crash takes down powerlines

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wingate Police Department is without phone access following a crash on U.S. 74 West in Monroe Tuesday morning.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. and closed one lane near the Briar Creek Road exit.

Although the crash cleared a little over an hour later, at least 1,500 customers are expected to be without power until 12:30 p.m.

Anyone needing to reach the Wingate Police Department should call Union County Communications at 704-289-1591 or 911 for an emergency.

