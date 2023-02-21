Wingate Police Department phones down, 1,500+ without power after crash takes down powerlines
Power is out for at least 1,500 customers.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wingate Police Department is without phone access following a crash on U.S. 74 West in Monroe Tuesday morning.
According to the NC Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. and closed one lane near the Briar Creek Road exit.
Although the crash cleared a little over an hour later, at least 1,500 customers are expected to be without power until 12:30 p.m.
Anyone needing to reach the Wingate Police Department should call Union County Communications at 704-289-1591 or 911 for an emergency.
