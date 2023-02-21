Unseasonably warm week ahead with record-challenging temps on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to stay unseasonably warm this week challenging records on Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm

Thursday: Record warmth and windy

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Wet and chilly

The warming trend continues today with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds – close to 20 degrees above the current average. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 50s.

Highs over the next three days. (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will bring more of the same with breezy winds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. The record high is 80 degrees from 2018.

Thursday has the best chance to beat the record high temperature of 79 degrees from 2018 with a forecasted high of 82 degrees. The all-time warmest temperature on record for the month of February is 82 degrees from 2011 and 1930! Expect winds to be strong out of the south upwards of 30 miles per hour at times.

As a cold front moves in on Friday, high temperatures will cool down to nearly 70 degrees. Rain will move in starting Saturday morning with rain chances into the evening hours. With cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s – a lot cooler and more seasonable!

After a warm and dry week, rain will move in this weekend. (First Alert Weather)

Feelin’ like spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

