PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Unseasonably warm week ahead with record-challenging temps on Thursday

A cold front will start to move in Friday.
A cold front will start to move in Friday after record-challenging high temperatures on Thursday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to stay unseasonably warm this week challenging records on Thursday.

  • Today: Partly cloudy and warm
  • Thursday: Record warmth and windy
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Wet and chilly

The warming trend continues today with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds – close to 20 degrees above the current average. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 50s.

Highs over the next three days.
Highs over the next three days.(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday will bring more of the same with breezy winds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. The record high is 80 degrees from 2018.

Thursday has the best chance to beat the record high temperature of 79 degrees from 2018 with a forecasted high of 82 degrees. The all-time warmest temperature on record for the month of February is 82 degrees from 2011 and 1930! Expect winds to be strong out of the south upwards of 30 miles per hour at times.

As a cold front moves in on Friday, high temperatures will cool down to nearly 70 degrees. Rain will move in starting Saturday morning with rain chances into the evening hours. With cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s – a lot cooler and more seasonable!

After a warm and dry week, rain will move in this weekend.
After a warm and dry week, rain will move in this weekend.(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Feelin’ like spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Unseasonably warm week ahead with record-challenging temps on Thursday
The warming trend continues before rain and cooler temperatures move in for Saturday.
Record-challenging warmth next few days, rain moves back in Saturday
Record-setting temperatures possible Thursday, rain moves back in Saturday
Temperatures were about 10 degrees above normal Monday afternoon and it only gets warmer from...
Record warmth later this week, cooler and rainy at times by Saturday