Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured after truck loses control trying to avoid another crash

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a crash in Chester County Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that around 12:40 p.m., a 2018 Toyota pickup was headed east on S.C. Highway 97 near Discovery Road when an unknown car coming up from the west crossed over the center line.

To avoid the collision, troopers say the pickup went off the right side of the road, then lost control. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit a fence, a brick wall, and then another fence.

The second car wasn’t found.

The driver and two passengers of the pickup were all taken to an area hospital. The driver was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

