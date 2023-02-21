PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured after truck loses control trying to avoid another crash

The second car involved wasn’t found.
The second car involved wasn’t found.
The second car involved wasn’t found.(KFYR)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a crash in Chester County Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that around 12:40 p.m., a 2018 Toyota pickup was headed east on S.C. Highway 97 near Discovery Road when an unknown car coming up from the west crossed over the center line.

To avoid the collision, troopers say the pickup went off the right side of the road, then lost control. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit a fence, a brick wall, and then another fence.

The second car wasn’t found.

The driver and two passengers of the pickup were all taken to an area hospital. The driver was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

[Read also: Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck]

Checkout WBTV’s broadcasts live here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Livingstone President Dr. Davis joins Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, and Rep....
Livingstone President panelist for Wells Fargo Black History Month HBCU panel discussion
Crews are responding to a heavy fire in Bessemer City.
Fire destroys home near downtown Bessemer City
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Gaston County man wins $110,000 jackpot off $1 ticket
Gaston County man wins $110,000 jackpot off $1 ticket