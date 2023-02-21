PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three months later, search for Madalina Cojocari continues

Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.(Cornelius Police Department)
By Brandy Beard and Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been three months since Madalina Cojocari was seen by the public.

The 11-year-old missing Cornelius girl was last seen getting off of a school bus on Nov. 21 and wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15.

Officers say her mother, Diana Cojocari, may have been seen in Madison County between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15.

During that same timeframe, stepfather Christopher Palmiter said he traveled to Michigan.

Diana and Palmiter were arrested Dec. 17 for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

The Cornelius Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation are searching for Madalina.

Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

