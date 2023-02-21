Sugar Creek Charter School educator recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ryan Henderson, an educator at Suger Creek Charter School, has been named North Carolina’s Charter School Teacher of the Year by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Henderson teaches TV broadcasting and journalism at the high school. He said receiving the recognition is an honor.

“To receive the Charter School Teacher of the Year for the whole state is an honor for me. It’s a big honor. I come from a family of educators and they’re all proud of me, but now the real work begins. The work is to advocate for teachers and students all throughout the state. I’m gonna try and take this thing as far as I can with the other regional teachers of the year,” Henderson said.

In Henderson’s TV broadcasting class, he allows his students to write, produce, and film the “Wildcat Daily News,” which highlights special events around the school and within the community.

Kaevin Bronson Jr., works as an anchor during the newscast. He said he enjoys being part of Henderson’s class.

“He’s more of a leader than a teacher. He has us do our own thing really. We run the show, and most of the time he tells us ‘I’ll have it be y’all’s.’ ‘Y’all are the rock stars.’ He puts us more in the situation where we have to make the decisions ourselves and how it will impact the whole group, and how it will impact the whole school,” said Bronson.

Working behind the scenes of the show, Gabriella Palmer also enjoys working on the newscasts.

“Like I could like take it as a job opportunity cause I don’t know what I want to do yet, so I could look back on the school page as like a recourse and see if that’s what I want to do or not,” Palmer said.

Henderson said aside from earning the title of Charter School Teacher of the Year, he strives to leave a positive impact on his students.

“A lot of time students don’t remember exactly what you taught them; they’ll remember how you made them feel,” said Henderson.

