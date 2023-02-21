Safety First: Raising awareness on teen dating violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month. Declared by Congress in 2010, it’s something many people don’t know about, and even fewer know how to spot.

According to LoveisRespect.org, 1 in 3 U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults. According to Mecklenburg County officials, that would mean more than 10 students in the average CMS classroom would be victims of such abuse.

The trauma and memories are hard to shake, even as former victims enter adulthood.

Teen dating violence comes in many forms: it can be physical, it can also be sexual violence, psychological abuse, and stalking.

In this day and age, the abuse can also take place in social media and online relationships, not to mention the digital control: being asked to share their mobile location or passwords as a sign of loyalty.

“Unfortunately, we’re also seeing it not only in face-to-face relationships, but in virtual and online dating relationships as well,” said Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Many times, teens don’t see it as domestic violence, and even those that do, often don’t speak up. They might not trust authority figures. They may fear being blamed or fear their aggressor.

But it creates a silent cycle of abuse that can have long-lasting, damaging effects, like depression, suicidal thoughts or attempts, eating disorders, drug use, and aggressive behavior.

“The other significant problem that what we’re seeing is children that are victimized as young people are more prone to being victimized as adults,” said King.

What should you look for? Red flags include sudden shifts in behavior, declining grades, abrupt changes in self-esteem, and isolation from friends and family.

As King points out, you should also be aware of red flags that your child may be the aggressor.

“A teenager that wants to know their partners every move and wants to dictate what their partner wears, those are kind of overly controlling and jealous types of red flags,” said King. “We’re encouraging everyone to kind of be on the lookout for those flags, but more importantly to then engage in a discussion, a conversation with these young people so that we can prevent this type of violence.”

“LoveSpeaksOut” is the Teen Dating Violence prevention program administered by the Mecklenburg County Community Support Services Prevention and Intervention Division.

Any Mecklenburg County resident who would like more information on LoveSpeaksOut resources or presentations can email CSSPrevention@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov or visit their website.

Another great resource for parents, teachers, and educators can also be found online.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation recognizing the month for the very first time. The proclamation said, in part: “During National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, we bring this scourge out of the shadows, recommit to promoting healthy relationships, and join together with a clear message to survivors: You are not alone. Support is close by, and justice is within reach.”

