The risks of using Ozempic for weight loss

The drug is not currently approved for weight loss.
A medication intended for diabetes is now being used by many people as a weight loss drug.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
You may have seen the ads for Ozempic. Now, there’s a shortage of the medication for those who really need it.

Dr. Matthew CiRullo is a family medicine doctor for Atrium Health. He joined us on QC Morning to talk discuss what it is about Ozempic that helps with weight loss.

Watch the video above to hear CiRullo also discuss what happens if you stop taking it and what the side effects are.

