Record warmth later this week, cooler and rainy at times by Saturday

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures were about 10 degrees above normal Monday afternoon and it only gets warmer from here!

Although a spotty shower or two are possible late Monday night and into the overnight period, most of us will stay dry with low temperatures dropping only into the mid 50s (40s for the mountains).

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching near 60 degrees in the mountains, the low 70s in the Foothills, and the mid to upper 70s across the Piedmont.

The big story of the week will be the warming temperatures through Thursday, when highs will likely reach the low 80s in Charlotte. We’re likely to set a record with our forecast high temperature of 82 degrees and tie the record for the warmest February day in Charlotte in recorded history!

A cold front will then move through, ushering in cooler (more seasonable) temperatures for the start of the weekend.

Friday will be our transition day, before temperatures only make it into the 50s by Saturday. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as periods of rain are expected. Stay tuned for frequent updates as we get closer!

