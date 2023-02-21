Record-setting temperatures possible Thursday, rain moves back in Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our unseasonable February weather continues as we look at setting a record later this week.

Tuesday’s high temperatures should hit the mid to upper 70s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Wednesday should see highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday is still going to be the warmest day of the week and we should be 25 degrees above average.

The forecast high of 82 degrees Thursday would be a record, toppling the previous high of 79 degrees set on that day in 2018.

A First Alert Weather Day holds for Saturday, with some rain and chilly temperatures.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.