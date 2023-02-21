PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Record-setting temperatures possible Thursday, rain moves back in Saturday

Tuesday’s high temperatures should hit the mid to upper 70s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A First Alert Weather Day holds for Saturday, with some rain and chilly temperatures.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our unseasonable February weather continues as we look at setting a record later this week.

Tuesday’s high temperatures should hit the mid to upper 70s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Wednesday should see highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday is still going to be the warmest day of the week and we should be 25 degrees above average.

The forecast high of 82 degrees Thursday would be a record, toppling the previous high of 79 degrees set on that day in 2018.

A First Alert Weather Day holds for Saturday, with some rain and chilly temperatures.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Record-setting temperatures possible Thursday, rain moves back in Saturday
Temperatures were about 10 degrees above normal Monday afternoon and it only gets warmer from...
Record warmth later this week, cooler and rainy at times by Saturday
Record-high temperatures in the forecast this week
The average high in the Piedmont this time of year is 57 degrees. We're going to run way above...
Record-breaking warm weather in the forecast