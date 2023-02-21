PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Record-challenging warmth next few days, rain moves back in Saturday

Both today and Wednesday will feature at least partly sunny skies with breezy, warm afternoons and highs both days in the mid to upper 70s.
A First Alert Weather Day holds for Saturday, with some rain and chilly temperatures.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A massive ridge of high pressure centered over the tropical Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm weather into the Carolinas for the remainder of the work week, so get set for a big taste of spring!

  • NEXT FEW DAYS: Breezy, unseasonably warm
  • THURSDAY: Record-challenging heat
  • WEEKEND: Starts wet and cold, improves

Both today and Wednesday will feature at least partly sunny skies with breezy, warm afternoons and highs both days in the mid to upper 70s. In between, mild overnight lows in the middle 50s are forecast.

By Thursday, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and inching close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Record-setting temperatures possible Thursday, rain moves back in Saturday
Temperatures were about 10 degrees above normal Monday afternoon and it only gets warmer from...
Record warmth later this week, cooler and rainy at times by Saturday
Record-high temperatures in the forecast this week
The average high in the Piedmont this time of year is 57 degrees. We're going to run way above...
Record-breaking warm weather in the forecast