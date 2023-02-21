Record-challenging warmth next few days, rain moves back in Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A massive ridge of high pressure centered over the tropical Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm weather into the Carolinas for the remainder of the work week, so get set for a big taste of spring!

NEXT FEW DAYS: Breezy, unseasonably warm

THURSDAY: Record-challenging heat

WEEKEND: Starts wet and cold, improves

Both today and Wednesday will feature at least partly sunny skies with breezy, warm afternoons and highs both days in the mid to upper 70s. In between, mild overnight lows in the middle 50s are forecast.

By Thursday, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and inching close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.

The enemy of Southeast snow-lovers is the huge ridge of high pressure that's persisted south of #CLT most of the winter, which really consisted of 4 cold days at Christmas :( Instead, record-challenging heat is forecast for the Carolinas & much of the East. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ohr26xQ7lj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 21, 2023

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not quite as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the 60s.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue to be the big story for the rest of the workweek, while rain chance around #CLT remain low. This all comes to an abrupt end on Saturday, when rain - mainly light - & chilly temps in the 50s take over. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/rYh7KbR8oU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 21, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

