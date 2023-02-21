Piedmont Players to present “Nana’s Naughty Knickers”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players is presenting the comedy “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” at the Meroney Theater in March.

According to the news release, the play focuses on Bridget and her grandmother who are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget.

It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area!

Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Wendy Weant as Sylvia, Theresa Brandt as Vera, Kelsea Eden Granger as Bridget, Marc Anderson as Tom, Nori Richen as Heather, Jennifer Briere as Claire, Eric Dunn as Mr. Schmidt, Dale Waters as UPS Guy, & Joe Brandt as Other UPS Dude.

The Producing Partner for the show is Eric Slipp.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, March 3 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 PM Friday, March 10 at 7:30 PM Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Meroney Theater is located at 213 S Main Street Salisbury.

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

