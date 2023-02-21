Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in one week

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WBTV) - The extra money many families have been getting in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits each month will end in one week.

This money has been used to put food on the table, especially with the price of many items costing a lot more.

Since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been getting an extra $95 or more a month to help put food on the table, and in one week, that will end.

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is trying to raise awareness and says there are some things families might be able to do to increase how much in SNAP benefits they get every month.

For example, a family of four can get as much as $939 a month. If families aren’t, here are a few things they should do:

The last day of those pandemic-era SNAP benefits is Feb. 28.

