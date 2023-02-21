PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in one week

This money has been used to put food on the table, especially with the price of many items costing a lot more.
The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is trying to raise awareness.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WBTV) - The extra money many families have been getting in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits each month will end in one week.

This money has been used to put food on the table, especially with the price of many items costing a lot more.

Since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been getting an extra $95 or more a month to help put food on the table, and in one week, that will end.

The Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy is trying to raise awareness and says there are some things families might be able to do to increase how much in SNAP benefits they get every month.

For example, a family of four can get as much as $939 a month. If families aren’t, here are a few things they should do:

  • Go to EBTEdge.com and review your current SNAP benefits
  • Compare what you currently get and that maximum amount. You might be able to get more by reporting changes in income and expenses like a rent increase or childcare costs
  • Contact the Department of Social Services to report those changes
  • Contact an advocate if something goes wrong. In Mecklenburg County, it’s the advocacy center. Outside the county, you can reach out to Legal Aid of North Carolina

The last day of those pandemic-era SNAP benefits is Feb. 28.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Mike Downs received the award during a ceremony on February 8 in Charlotte.
Cabarrus County Manager earns regional leadership award
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, defendant Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian...
Day 21: Defense to continue its case in Murdaugh murder trial
Employees with Gaston County Schools came to Monday's board of education meeting to discuss...
Gaston Co. Schools employees fear paycheck issues could impact filing taxes
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in one week