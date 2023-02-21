One year since start of war, Ukrainian families adjust to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year ago this week, the Russian-Ukrainian war escalated. Russia invaded Ukraine, bombed major cities, and forced millions to flee the only place they know as home.

Several families came to Charlotte to save themselves and their loved ones, like Ganna Silgska.

When Russia bombed her hometown of Kharkiv, she and her son Ivan got out as fast as they could.

“Yes, yes it was very difficult,” Ganna remembered.

“[I was] afraid of being killed by Russian bombs, yes,” said Ivan.

RELATED: Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons

Ganna said after a week of driving, a month hiding out in Italy, and more time at a refugee camp in Mexico, they found their way to Charlotte in April.

“[I’m] very thankful for the people who accepted [me] here, who provided [me] with food and clothing, and to America which gives an opportunity to actually to survive these terrible times,” said Ganna.

“[I] made a lot of friends and [feel] very confident and comfortable because of the support which everybody provides to [me]” said Ivan.

But along with so many other Ukrainian families living somewhere they never thought they would, they miss home and the family members they left there.

RELATED: Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

“[I’m] missing the old times, he’s missing being outside with his friends,” said Ivan.

Ukrainians are planning two rallies Friday and Saturday at Romare Bearden Park to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.