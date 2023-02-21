PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remained closed

One is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a fuel trailer exploding and nearby woods catching on fire.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a fuel trailer exploding and nearby woods catching on fire.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a van traveling south along N.C. 87 crossed the center line and collided with a tractor trailer at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Personnel on the scene reported that the driver of the tractor trailer, as well as the driver of the van and the van’s passenger were ejected from their vehicles.

The driver of the van was killed in the collision, while the driver of the tractor trailer and the van’s passenger suffered injuries. The van’s passenger was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, while the truck driver was transported by ambulance to Novant NHRMC.

The tractor trailer at the time was transporting 4,000 gallons of gasoline and 4,000 gallons of highway diesel.

Following the collision, the truck and trailer left the road to the right, before coming back onto the highway, crossing the center line and colliding with the guard rail on the left.

The fuel trailer detached from the truck after the collision with the guard rail and traveled down the embankment, erupting into flames. The truck was left “teetering” on the guard rail, according to crews on scene.

Representatives with Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire stated that there were four explosions reported after personnel arrived on scene. Fire spread to the woods on both sides of the bridge, causing about four acres to catch fire.

Additionally, they stated that embers rained down from the explosions that caused secondary fires.

The North Carolina Forest Service, Northwest Fire Department, Bolton Fire Department and Bulkhead Fire Station assisted Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire in handling the fires.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a portion of N.C. 87 remains closed.

According to the announcement, the road is currently closed between Old 87 and John L. Riegel roads near Delco.

“Detour: From US 74 West, Make a right on NC 11, keep straight to NC 87, then make a right to re-access NC 87,” stated the NCDOT.

Travelers along N.C. 87 S are advised to take the following detour:

“Detour: From NC 87 South, turn right on NC 11, Stay on NC 11 until you get to US 74, Make a left on US 74 to re-access US 74.”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

