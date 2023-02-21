PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
#MollysKids: St. Patty’s Day Fun Run for Sunnie Williams planned for March 18

The 10-year-old recently started chemotherapy.
Sunnie Williams recently visited Hawai'i(Williams family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunnie Williams is a 10-year-old in Monroe battling DIPG, a harsh brain tumor that hits children in horrific ways. Her mom (Jade), her dad (Carlos), her little brother (Logan)—and her whole community—have been lifting Sunnie up in support since she was diagnosed at the end of October 2022.

In our last update, Sunnie had gotten into a clinical trial in Georgia that involved an immunotherapy drug, radiation, and oral chemo. The majority of the treatments could be done in Charlotte, but she would have to travel to Augusta once a month. Since then, Sunnie has gone through the radiation part and started chemo. She also had an MRI. Her mom just sent an update (and this new beautiful photo).

A fun run for Sunnie Williams is coming up March 18.(Williams family photo)

[Read also: Molly’s Kids: #SunnieStrong]

“Sunnie just finished her second round of chemo,” Jade Williams said. “And, the last MRI showed tumor death. You’d think that’d be great, but in this case it caused inflammation in the brain stem, as well as a cyst on the tumor. That has caused weakness in her right side.”

That weakness is affecting Sunnie’s balance, vision, and how she walks. This 4th-grader is set to start Avastin infusions this week to combat the inflammation.

“She’s doing pretty well otherwise,” Jade says. “She’s still being her sassy self. Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina sent us to Hawaii in January, and it was absolutely amazing. She had the best time! We were, and are, so grateful.”

Jade also wants you to know a St. Patty’s Day Fun Run fundraiser is set for March 18 at Devil’s Logic Brewing. Everyone is invited. Jade wants a celebration around Sunnie’s fight, rather than sadness that she’s fighting at all, and there’s lots of entertainment planned.

“We’ll have a run, walk, or DANCE course, plus a live DJ, face painting for kids, prize raffles, and of course good drinks and food,” Jade says. “One hundred percent of donations are going towards Sunnie’s journey and our family will donate a portion of what we receive to DIPG research, via The Cure Starts Now.”

Roughly 300 children in the United States are diagnosed every year with DIPG. The Williams family says they hope Sunnie is one who can beat the odds.

“Join us March 18 and please help us spread the word,” Jade says. “We are living in a positive space and with hope. The St. Patty’s Day Fun Run will be great.”

#MollysKids

