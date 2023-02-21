PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Livingstone President panelist for Wells Fargo Black History Month HBCU panel discussion

Program to be livestreamed at 4 p.m. via Zoom, link below
Livingstone President Dr. Davis joins Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, and Rep. Carla Cunningham for Wells Fargo’s Black History Month HBCU Panel Discussion. Event will be livestreamed today at 4 p.m.(Livingstone College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis will serve as one of three panelists today for Wells Fargo’s Black History Month Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Panel Discussion.

Davis will join Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, and Rep. Carla Cunningham of the 106th District of North Carolina, House of Representatives, on the panel.

The intent of the panel discussion is to invite listeners to learn how HBCUs are empowering the next generation of leaders and igniting opportunities for companies such as Wells Fargo to partner with HBCUs to advance a more diverse talent pipeline and equitable society.

Davis is the 13th president of Livingstone College, the first alumnus in 25 years to lead the institution, having graduated magna cum laude in 2001.

Prior to becoming president on Oct. 1, 2022, Davis served as senior vice president/chief operating officer for Livingstone. In that role, he was responsible for supervising and providing leadership for the entire fundraising enterprise. He also managed the day-to-day operations with the responsibility of providing strategic oversight in key areas on campus to create synergy that promotes economic growth, revenue generation and sustainability.

Dr. Davis is a foster care survivor who emancipated himself from the foster care system at age 17 and joined the United States Air Force. He attended The Fundraising School of Indiana University – Bloomington’s Center of Philanthropy (Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis); earned his master’s degree in philanthropy and development from St. Mary’s University in Minnesota; and completed his doctoral work at The United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio, where he earned a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Lomax has served as president and CEO of UNCF since 2004. It is the nation’s largest private provider of scholarships and other educational support to African-American students and a leading advocate of college readiness. Under his leadership, UNCF has raised more than $3 billion and helped more than 110,000 students earn college degrees and launch careers. Annually, UNCF’s work enables 60,000 students to go to college with UNCF scholarships and attend its 37-member HBCUs.

Before being elected to the North Carolina General Assembly in 2012, Cunningham, who is also a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, worked as a Hospice nurse and was fulfilling her appointment to the North Carolina Commission for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services. An active civic and community leader, she is a recognized national advocate for health care, women, children, mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse.

