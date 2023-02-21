PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln County deputy hurt when hit by car

The deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two women fighting in the middle of the road.(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hurt Monday night when he was hit by a car on a road in Denver.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Highway 73 near the Highway 16 intersection.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was traveling Highway 73 in Denver when he came upon two women fighting in the middle of the road.

During the fight, one of the women got into a car and drove away, hitting the officer. The deputy was taken to a Charlotte hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was found in Charlotte and taken into custody. She was taken back to Lincoln County where she is being interviewed in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

