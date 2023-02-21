PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: 3 charged after victim allegedly attacked, tied up in basement

Three people face charges in a kidnapping case out of Madison County. Warning: some of the details of this case are graphic
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

MADISON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced that three people were recently charged following an alleged kidnapping that Harwood described as a “horrific incident.”

Harwood said deputies began investigating after someone reported that an unknown person had shown up at their house saying they had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and discovered that he had multiple cuts on his face, body and arms. Harwood added that the victim also had multiple cross symbols carved into their face and body. The victim went to the hospital for treatment, and deputies located the house where the victim was.

According to Harwood, they executed a search warrant at the house and determined that the suspects had forcibly imprisoned the victim in the basement by tying their hands and feet to a chair with barbed wire. They also reportedly tied the victim’s chest to a structural beam and taped their mouth.

Items seized during kidnapping investigation
Items seized during kidnapping investigation(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Harwood said the victim was allegedly punched, kicked, struck with a crowbar, hit with multiple firearms and “sliced” by knives.

The suspects, Patrick Banks, James Angel, and Nicole Sawyer, were all taken into custody and charged.

Banks was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harwood added that Banks was already wanted for a parole violation and reportedly cut off his probation electronic monitoring device.

Angel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Angel also reportedly had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

Sawyer was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater...
Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes
Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Wingate Police Department is without phone access following a crash on U.S. 74 West in Monroe...
Wingate Police Department phones down, 1,500+ without power after crash takes down powerlines
Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of Alex Murdaugh, took the stand Tuesday morning in his...
LIVE: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Axl Rose and his Guns N' Roses bandmates will come to Charlotte this summer as part of their...
Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
One is dead and two are injured after a collision along N.C. 87 near Delco that resulted in a...
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes remain closed