Gaston Co. Schools employees fear paycheck issues could impact filing taxes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tax season is underway and some Gaston County school teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers say they’re worried they could be in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

Following a major hiccup in the Gaston County Schools’ new payroll system, paychecks weren’t right and employees weren’t receiving what was owed.

On Monday night, many teachers showed up at the Gaston County School Board meeting, saying they’re now afraid to file their W-2 forms.

Of the more than 1,800 payroll incidents reported most have been resolved, but there are still a few hundred cases being figured out.

Those who came out to Monday’s meeting, however, said they were worried about filing W-2s and if messed-up paychecks will mess up their taxes.

The issue started 13 months ago in January 2022 when Gaston County Schools made a switch to Oracle to process payroll.

It was a new system and the district realized that soon after, some staff members weren’t getting paid enough or got paid too much, with incorrect deductions and retirement contributions.

Sherry Willis, a Gaston County teacher, said her fear is what many are saying behind the scenes as well, that those mishaps could be reflected on employee W-2 forms.

“I don’t want to mess around with the IRS and I’m not a tax accountant, and so I’m really scared filing my taxes not knowing if it’s correct and being liable for that if I do and something’s wrong,” Willis said. “There’s questions about what should I owe, when will I get my taxes back out of that? It’s a big mess.”

During the meeting, Gary Hoskins, the associate superintendent for finance and operations for Gaston County Schools, said aside from incorrect deductions and overpayments, other individual payroll issues also included comp time pay rate and leave balance accrual.

Hoskins says the school district is still trying to correct the nearly 500 cases that aren’t yet fixed.

“We are currently working on filing about 30 form W-2Cs. Those are errors that we are aware of,” Hoskins said. “The primary error that we’ve seen is federal payments and the state payments. I can’t remember the boxes, but they should be the same, but they were different so we’re going through and correcting those and resubmitting that to the IRS.”

It’s not clear if the district will continue to operate with Oracle, but some teachers shared during the meeting that if things aren’t solved by the end of the school year with their pay they may have to stop teaching.

