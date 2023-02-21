PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire destroys home near downtown Bessemer City

This is a developing story.
Crews are responding to a heavy fire in Bessemer City.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are responding to a heavy fire in Bessemer City.

A fire broke out at a home at the corner of West Virginia and 14th avenues Tuesday afternoon.

The fire’s cause and whether any injuries were reported were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

