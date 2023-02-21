Fire destroys home near downtown Bessemer City
This is a developing story.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are responding to a heavy fire in Bessemer City.
A fire broke out at a home at the corner of West Virginia and 14th avenues Tuesday afternoon.
The fire’s cause and whether any injuries were reported were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.
Catch our latest newscasts here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.