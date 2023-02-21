PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord man nets $2M top prize off $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A Concord man tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket and netted a $2 million top prize, lottery officials said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Matthew Helms bought his 100X The Cash ticket at the Little Buck Food Mart on South Union Street in Concord.

Helms claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million lump sum, and after required federal and state withholdings, took home $855,006, a news release stated.

The new 100X The Cash launched in December 2022 with five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes.

Three $2 million top prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be won, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

