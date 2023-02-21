Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three adults were evaluated for smoke inhalation following a fire in a Charlotte school bathroom Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to the incident at Sedgefield Middle School sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters said a toilet paper roll in a bathroom was set on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

The school has been evacuated, according to Charlotte Fire.

