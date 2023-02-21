PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three adults were evaluated for smoke inhalation following a fire in a Charlotte school bathroom Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to the incident at Sedgefield Middle School sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters said a toilet paper roll in a bathroom was set on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

The school has been evacuated, according to Charlotte Fire.

