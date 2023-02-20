PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warming trend could lead to record-setting temperatures on Thursday

Highs for Monday should hit the upper 60s to lower 70s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re warming up this week, with record-breaking highs possible on Thursday.

Highs for Monday should hit the upper 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, where highs could top 82 degrees. That would break the record of 79 degrees in 2019.

There are minimal chances of rain this week.

