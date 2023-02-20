Union County deputies searching for missing woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a woman they say has been missing for several days.

Alison Thomas, 37, was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the Flint Ridge Road area on February 13.

If you know where she is, call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

You can also submit tips through the UCSO’s iPhone and Android apps.

