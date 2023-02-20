Record-breaking warm weather in the forecast
Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows only in the 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A weak boundary to our north will keep clouds in the forecast today, but outside of the mountains, the rain chance is actually pretty low. This afternoon will be milder than it was over the weekend with highs inching into the mid to upper 60s.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, milder afternoon
- This Week: Unseasonably warm temperatures
- Saturday: Colder, best chance for rain
High pressure centered over the Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm weather into the Carolinas for the remainder of the work week, so get set for a big taste of spring! Tuesday will feature at least partly sunny skies with warm afternoon regains in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s with just a small chance of a stray shower.
By Thursday, we’ll likely be breaking records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and seriously challenging the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.
Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
There are growing signs pointing to clouds, spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
