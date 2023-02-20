Record-breaking warm weather in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A weak boundary to our north will keep clouds in the forecast today, but outside of the mountains, the rain chance is actually pretty low. This afternoon will be milder than it was over the weekend with highs inching into the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, milder afternoon

This Week: Unseasonably warm temperatures

Saturday: Colder, best chance for rain

FIRST ALERT: Lots of clouds, even a stray shower in the mountains today, but otherwise, breezy & milder than it was over the weekend. Highs in the mid-upper 60s around #CLT, 10° above average for mid-late February. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/sFcAnKjdfA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 20, 2023

A weak boundary to our north will keep clouds in the forecast today, but outside of the mountains, the rain chance is actually pretty low. This afternoon will be milder than it was over the weekend with highs inching into the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows only in the 50s.

High pressure centered over the Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm weather into the Carolinas for the remainder of the work week, so get set for a big taste of spring! Tuesday will feature at least partly sunny skies with warm afternoon regains in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s with just a small chance of a stray shower.

FIRST ALERT: The big story this week will be the warm weather coming to the #CLT area. The average high in the Piedmont this time of the year is 57°. We're going to run WAY above that until Saturday, our next real chance for rain. Not great timing... #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/HnBZPRQtKo — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 20, 2023

By Thursday, we’ll likely be breaking records in Charlotte. The record high temperature for Thursday is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting Thursday to be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 80s, breaking the daily record and seriously challenging the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There are growing signs pointing to clouds, spotty rain and colder temperatures in the 50s for Saturday, so I have declared it a First Alert Weather Day. Hopefully, by Sunday we’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the 60s.

Saturday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, as rain appears to be a growing possibility along with chilly temperatures in the 50s. We'll fine tune the forecast this week, so stick around for updates. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/USl2aX3ROV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 20, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.