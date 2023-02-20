PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say one person died and four others were wounded in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street during the Krewe of Bacchus’ parade, prompting the parade to stop, WVUE reports.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found five victims – a girl, a woman and two men – with gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to the hospital by emergency crews.

Police say one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other four victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident. Two weapons were also confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine if anyone else was involved.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbors
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder
Authorities say the victim managed to escape her alleged kidnapper by running into a gas...
Woman allegedly held hostage for over a year makes dramatic escape