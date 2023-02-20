PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say they charged 18-year-old Grant Gardner with felony flee to elude and seized a vehicle after a chase with Concord Police, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol.

According to the report, on Saturday, an RCSO deputy was on Interstate 85 North when he noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed. That car matched the description of a vehicle that fled earlier from Concord Police.

The deputy began following the vehicle and the driver attempted to exit at Webb Road, then quickly merged back onto I-85 north when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the report. The vehicle continued to flee, and other deputies arrived to assist in the vehicle pursuit.

Investigators said that the deputies lost sight of the vehicle and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified.

Troopers spotted the car, but they say Gardner began to flee again. They chased the car into Davidson County where the vehicle wrecked and continued until Gardner pulled over at mile marker 86.

Gardner was charged with felony flee to elude.

