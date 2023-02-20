PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kings Mountain drive-in movie theater closes

“I am very proud of what we brought to our small town of Kings Mountain.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation in the Kings Mountain community, Hound’s Drive-In movie theater announced on Facebook over the weekend that it has closed.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart I announce the permanent closure of Hound’s Drive-in Theater after 7 seasons,” Preston Brown, one of the owners, said in the post.

Hound’s Drive-In started at Hound’s Campground several years ago on the site of a former yarn mill off of Raven Circle.

This has been a very difficult decision for my father and [me]. We started this journey together with a vision of a campground and drive-in movie theater...”

“I am very proud of what we brought to our small town of Kings Mountain,” said Brown.

Brown went on to cite in the post that zoning ordinances in Cleveland County may be the reason behind the attraction’s closing.

Brown concluded by thanking customers from across the Carolinas.

WBTV’s On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll visited the location in 2019 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, just three drive-in theaters existed in the Charlotte area.

In 2020, Alex Giles spoke with owners about how the pandemic was impacting operations.

Preston Brown, the owner of Hound’s Drive-In in Kings Mountain, said that the schedule of...
Preston Brown, the owner of Hound’s Drive-In in Kings Mountain, said that the schedule of events at his drive-in theater will have to be changed because of the new statewide COVID-19 restrictions being put in place this coming Friday.(WBTV)

You can read the full 2023 statement on the closing of Hound’s Drive-In below.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Police say a 17-year-old boy died in Sunday's shooting in northwest Charlotte.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

Latest News

Alison Thai Thomas
Union County deputies searching for missing woman
The Bowers family all managed to safely escape a devastating house fire on Saturday morning.
Family of nine escapes house fire, overwhelmed by support from community
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
Southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College reopened after fatal crash
Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties