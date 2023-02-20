PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team announces new sponsorship with Chipotle

Growth of sport in US prompts new interest
The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo will feature on both the nose and side of the VF-23, racesuits of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and team apparel.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team announced a new partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo will feature on both the nose and side of the VF-23, racesuits of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and team apparel. The latest American sponsor of the team will activate digitally season-long, with a particular focus on amplification at the three races on home soil - the Miami Grand Prix on May 7, the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on October 22, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place on the evening of November 18.

The Fortune 500 company, based in Newport Beach, California, specializes in responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food made-to-order with sustainable and ethical practices at its core. A leader and innovator in the food industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill has nearly 3,200 restaurants with over 100,000 employees working across America, Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

“We’re delighted to be working with Chipotle, bolstering our American partnership portfolio,” shared Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “Their team has been fantastic to work with and we share a very similar ethos in how we operate - with transparency, integrity, and passion. Having another major American brand join us means our home races are going to get that much busier, but it’s a brilliant opportunity to reach new audiences across the States, a key objective for all within Formula 1 today. Our partnership will also extend beyond the racetrack, with both organizations caring deeply about local communities and charity projects – there really are no limits to what we can achieve together.”

“F1′s meteoric rise in the United States has changed the way sports leagues create emotional connections with fans,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “We are extremely proud of our Real Food for Real Athletes platform and our partnership with the Haas team will help expand Chipotle fandom to new consumers both in the U.S. and internationally.”

