Habitat Cabarrus Women Build kick-off Wednesday, February 22nd

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) Women Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back for 2023. The initiative empowers women to raise funds and build homes.

Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year built and paid for primarily by women. The 2023 Women Build home is for Aiesha and her four children. She will be on site at kick-off and throughout the build as her work schedule allows.

What is the Women’s Build? Any woman (and not excluding men) is invited to join. No experience is necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, alongside other volunteers, and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or getting involved in the community through volunteering, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and it will improve the community we all share.

Habitat Cabarrus brings back a community favorite, Women Build. Learn more: https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/2023-women-build

The goal is 20 teams and currently there are 16. Interested parties can sign up at using the URL above. If you are an Individual signing up, please register under the Team: Individuals--Strong Women.

The build is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 22, 2023 and be completed in June 2023.

The Women Build home is located at the Habitat Cabarrus community of Magnolia Crossing. This neighborhood is located off McGill Road near the intersection of Highway 29.

Organizers say the project sends a positive and powerful message: Women helping Women to build a better community, one house at a time.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.