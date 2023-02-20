Family of nine escapes house fire, overwhelmed by support from community

WOODLEAF, N.C. (WBTV) - Two parents, and their seven children ranging in age from 16 years old to just three months old, escaped from a devastating fire that destroyed their home on Saturday morning. It happened in the Woodleaf community in northwestern Rowan County.

“If you don’t know my Lord, you need to know him, because if it wasn’t for him, none of us would have made it out of that house,” said homeowner Heather Bowers.

The smoke and flames were intense when firefighters arrived at around 5:00 a.m. Homeowner Doug Bowers said the flames and smoke spread quickly.

“Very quick and it could not be stopped,” Bowers said.

Bowers says his children remembered the lesson they had been taught about safely getting out of a burning house.

“The boys had been trained since our first home, meet up at the playground,” Bowers said. “Don’t worry about anything else…grab the brother that’s in your room, your battle buddy, go to the playground. That’s what they did, grabbed their brothers, went to the playground.”

It only took 6 minutes from the activation of the alarm until the family was outside huddled together. The fire destroyed their three-story house, but it didn’t destroy the family’s faith.

“It’s just insane how much people have come out of the woodwork,” Heather Bowers added. “We don’t even know these people and donations are coming in and it’s just unreal.”

A GoFundMe appeal has already reached three times its goal. The family is grateful. They were only able to save three Bibles, and with the help of firefighters, a large dining room table.

“We were able to save our dining room table which was Doug’s grandparents that was built over in Thailand,” Bowers said.

“To be able to have all of the family together at the table, very special…got that out so quickly,” Doug added.

All 9 family members, including three month old Amelia, are staying with family, and they hope to rebuild on the spot on Mount Vernon Road. For now, they are counting their blessings, and giving thanks to God.

“We wouldn’t have the things that we have, we wouldn’t have the donations that we have. He’s the one that’s controlling it all,” Heather added.

The fire may have been electrical in nature, maybe related to an HVAC unit, according to Doug Bowers.

