PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

The do’s and don’ts of treating chapped lips

Sometimes it feels like no matter how much Chapstick you put on, your lips are still dry and chapped.
Dr. Ashley Chandler with The Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery dropped by QC Morning to help us out.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While it hasn’t been too cold this winter, the cooler temperatures and the wind we generally get this time of year can really take a toll on our skin, especially our lips.

And sometimes it feels like no matter how much Chapstick you put on, your lips are still dry and chapped.

Dr. Ashley Chandler with The Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery dropped by QC Morning to help us out.

You may also like: Dog rescue making a ‘Pawsitive’ impact on Charlotte area

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Police say a 17-year-old boy died in Sunday's shooting in northwest Charlotte.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville