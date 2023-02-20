PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash closes southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College

Transportation officials said the road is expected to remain closed until 4:51 p.m. Monday.
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side...
A crash in front of Gaston College Monday afternoon has closed a portion of the southbound side of U.S. 321.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a portion of the southbound side of U.S. 321 in Gaston County Monday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash and subsequent investigation have closed all southbound lanes of U.S. 321 at the C. Grier Beam exit ramp, as well as the southbound entrance ramp.

This is in front of Gaston College and Gaston Early College High School.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was hurt in this crash.

Transportation officials said the road is expected to remain closed until 4:51 p.m. Monday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Police say a 17-year-old boy died in Sunday's shooting in northwest Charlotte.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

Latest News

Gas prices in both Charlotte and across the country continue to climb.
Charlotte gas prices drop more than 7 cents over previous week
Two crashes on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville snarled traffic for several hours...
Inner loop of I-485 in Pineville reopens following crashes
Officials with Charlotte Douglas International Airport are getting ready for what is expected...
CLT Airport preparing for spring break travel
Crash snarls traffic on inner loop of I-485 in Pineville