Crash closes southbound lanes of U.S. 321 in front of Gaston College

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a portion of the southbound side of U.S. 321 in Gaston County Monday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash and subsequent investigation have closed all southbound lanes of U.S. 321 at the C. Grier Beam exit ramp, as well as the southbound entrance ramp.

This is in front of Gaston College and Gaston Early College High School.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was hurt in this crash.

Transportation officials said the road is expected to remain closed until 4:51 p.m. Monday.

