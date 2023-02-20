PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Police say a 17-year-old boy died in Sunday's shooting in northwest Charlotte.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan County, Davidson counties
President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine