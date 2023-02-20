PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Concord welcomes new Housing Director

Della Robinson begins on Monday, February 20
Prior to joining the City of Concord, Della Robinson worked with three U.S. Department of...
Prior to joining the City of Concord, Della Robinson worked with three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) designated High Performer agencies.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord has announced Della Robinson to its leadership team as the city’s new Housing Department Director beginning February 20. Robinson has over 25 years of housing experience, including previous employment with the city as their Housing Manager.

“I am excited to welcome Della back to Team Concord. Her experience and knowledge in community building will serve our city well as we plan to transform public and affordable housing in the near future,” said Lloyd Payne, City Manager.

As Housing Director, Robinson will lead efforts to provide residents with housing programs and services that meet their needs, while effectively utilizing resources. She will oversee the city’s affordable rental housing and four public housing sites, as well as the administration of several programs that promote greater self-sufficiency and home ownership opportunities for residents. With a proven track record of expanding housing opportunities for vulnerable and at-risk populations, and a reputation for taking a “community forward approach,” Robinson will work to strengthen and develop partnerships with community and industry stakeholders, and identify collaborative solutions to expand housing opportunities in Concord.

Prior to joining the City of Concord, Robinson worked with three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) designated High Performer agencies. She began her career working as an Occupancy Specialist at the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, and most recently served as Operations Manager at the City of Rock Hill Housing Authority where she was responsible for the daily operations and supervision of affordable housing programs and resident services.

Robinson is originally from Charleston, South Carolina. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies from the College of Charleston and holds a Public Housing Manager Certification from NAHRO. Robinson has also completed training in Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher Management. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, home projects, and spending time with her family and friends. Robinson has two daughters and a son. She is also a proud dog mom.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager fell from the top of High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Saturday.
18-year-old airlifted to trauma center after falling from waterfall in Burke County
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Police say a 17-year-old boy died in Sunday's shooting in northwest Charlotte.
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

The Women Build home is located at the Habitat Cabarrus community of Magnolia Crossing. This...
Habitat Cabarrus Women Build kick-off Wednesday, February 22nd
Carowinds is hosting a job fair through Feb. 24.
Carowinds expecting to hire over 300 during job fair
The 90-minute choral concert held in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel will feature the 45 voices of The...
Catawba College presents Lullaby of Broadway
The 615-acre land parcel was purchased in 2020 from the Conservation Fund.
Cabarrus County seeking input on new nature park in Mt. Pleasant
The winning “I Registered” and “I Voted” designs were printed and given out during the early...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College awards Student Impact grants for 2022-2023