City of Concord welcomes new Housing Director

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord has announced Della Robinson to its leadership team as the city’s new Housing Department Director beginning February 20. Robinson has over 25 years of housing experience, including previous employment with the city as their Housing Manager.

“I am excited to welcome Della back to Team Concord. Her experience and knowledge in community building will serve our city well as we plan to transform public and affordable housing in the near future,” said Lloyd Payne, City Manager.

As Housing Director, Robinson will lead efforts to provide residents with housing programs and services that meet their needs, while effectively utilizing resources. She will oversee the city’s affordable rental housing and four public housing sites, as well as the administration of several programs that promote greater self-sufficiency and home ownership opportunities for residents. With a proven track record of expanding housing opportunities for vulnerable and at-risk populations, and a reputation for taking a “community forward approach,” Robinson will work to strengthen and develop partnerships with community and industry stakeholders, and identify collaborative solutions to expand housing opportunities in Concord.

Prior to joining the City of Concord, Robinson worked with three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) designated High Performer agencies. She began her career working as an Occupancy Specialist at the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, and most recently served as Operations Manager at the City of Rock Hill Housing Authority where she was responsible for the daily operations and supervision of affordable housing programs and resident services.

Robinson is originally from Charleston, South Carolina. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies from the College of Charleston and holds a Public Housing Manager Certification from NAHRO. Robinson has also completed training in Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher Management. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, home projects, and spending time with her family and friends. Robinson has two daughters and a son. She is also a proud dog mom.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.